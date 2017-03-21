× Music Monday with BELMONT, Steve Boisse discusses PACT, Comedian Paul Farahvar, Sesame Street brings on a new puppet and Producer Michael returns from SXSW! | Full Show (March 20th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! It’s Music Monday with Chicago’s own BELMONT live in studio with Comedian Paul Farahvar riding side car! We also welcome Steve Boisse from PACT – He and Patti discuss the issues with the state legislature and what we can do to overcome budget deficits for the less fortunate. Lastly, we discuss the topics of Sesame Street bringing on a new puppet and Producer Michael returns from SXSW in Austin, Texas!

All this and more on Pretty Late! Listen to the podcast right here:

