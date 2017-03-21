× Goose Island’s tasty new creation is a Cubs-themed beer

Goose Island‘s Chief Innovation Manager Mike Siegel joins Justin to tell us about Goose Island’s new Cubs-themed beer, 1060 Wit. Mike talks about why the company wanted to put new product in Wrigley Field, how the company has grown to become a major player on the beer scene, the current craft beer scene in Chicago, how Goose Island continues to create and innovate and why they resist the urge to jump after every trend.

