× Dr. Robert Kellogg on the Ivory Coast parasitic twin: “We felt that it was not necessary to remove the extra spine”

Dr. Robert Kellogg is one of a team of five doctors at the Advocate Children’s Hospital who removed a baby’s extra pair of legs, along with the connection between her own nervous system, and that of the twin that never developed. Learn here what a parasitic twin is, and how the hospital approach this one-in-a-million situation.