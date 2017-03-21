× Cooper Hefner and Stephen David: ‘American Playboy’

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Cooper Hefner, son of Hugh Hefner and Chief Creative officer of Playboy Enterprises, and executive producer, Stephen David, to talk about the new Amazon Docuseries ‘American Playboy’. ‘American Playboy’ chronicles Playboy magazine’s charismatic founder, Hugh Hefner, and his impact on global culture.

