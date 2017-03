× Car Keys in Visors, Wacky Next Door Neighbors and Other Movie/TV Cliches

Ever notice that when someone has to ‘borrow’ a car in a movie an extra set of keys are magically hidden in the visor? Or how almost every sitcom features a wacky next door neighbor? Those are just two of the movie/TV cliches that Nick Digilio and listeners explore in this podcast.

