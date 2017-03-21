× Canucks top Hawks with controversial overtime goal

For about the past month and a half, the Blackhawks have been simply finding ways to win. After a five-goal third period on Sunday in the Hawks’ 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche, the team had won five-straight games and 17 of their last 20.

Tuesday night when Chicago welcomed the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center, they would again be down 3-1 after two periods, and again they would try to find a way to win, but the night would end in controversy.

The Hawks held the visitors to just one shot on goal over 14 minutes into the contest. After Vancouver was held to a scoreless power play in the first period, they managed to score immediately after it expired, and with under one minute remaining in the period (59.5 seconds). Henrik Sedin was the goal-scorer and was assisted by his twin brother Daniel.

Brandon Sutter scored the Canucks’ second goal early in the second period after a Nick Schmaltz turnover.

Ryan Hartman got the Hawks on the board on a power play by making a skillful move to his backhand after grabbing a Marian Hossa pass. Nick Schmaltz also assisted on the play.

Reid Boucher scored at 7:49 in the second period for Vancouver to make it 3-1 Canucks.

Brandon Sutter scored again early in the third period to chase Corey Crawford from the game, who allowed four goals on 10 shots. Scott Darling took over the net for the Blackhawks.

Soon after the goalie change, Marian Hossa scored on another Hawks’ power play. Richard Panik scored a few minutes later in the third period to bring the Hawks within 4-3 of the Canucks.

Enter controversy number one. It seemed Hawks newly signed forward John Hayden scored the game-tying goal towards the end of the third period, but upon video review it was determined Chicago winger Richard Panik was offsides on the play.

Ryan Hartman scored with 1:03 remaining in regulation on a pretty Patrick Kane pass from behind the net to tie the game for real 4-4.

Extra hockey commenced with the Hawks on a power play. Jonathan Toews was called for goaltender interference right after the Hawks’ power play had expired.

Soon after, Daniel Sedin scored the game-winner on another controversial play yielding another video review to see if goaltender interference occurred again. The play stood and the Hawks lost 5-4 in overtime. Daniel Sedin scored at 2:12 in OT.

Scott Darling did not agree with the result and he made it clear in the Hawks’ locker room following the game.

“I know I got bumped,” Darling said. “I thought it was a terrible call. I’m not talking about when I hit my head on him. I’m talking about when I moved my blocker over, I couldn’t move my blocker over. It slowed me down, the puck was in the net.

“He’s six inches inside the crease. I know the rules. It was a bad goal.”

Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville was diplomatic about the controversial game-winner. “You could argue it.”

Ridiculous 6

After Richard Panik’s third period goal, the Hawks have six 20-goal scorers this season (Artem Anisimov – 22, Jonathan Toews – 20, Artemi Panarin – 24, Marian Hossa 23, Patrick Kane – 32, Panik – 20).

