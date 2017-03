× An Odysseo you don’t want to miss!

The largest touring production on earth is about to hit Chicago. Odysseo, the latest theatrical adventure, by Cavalia will open up its big top tent April 1st at McCormick Place. Featuring 65 majestic horses and 48 highly skilled riders, acrobats, and riders and musicians, Odysseo marries the equestrian arts, stage theatrics and high-tech effects in ways you’ve never seen before. Cavalia runs from April 1st-mid June in Chicago.