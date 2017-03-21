WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: Counselor to President, Kellyanne Conway, prepares to appear on the Sunday morning show Meet The Press, from the north lawn at the White House, January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Alex George of PopularMechanic.com: Authenticating Kellyanne’s “microwave” comments
PopularMechanics.com Tech Edtior Alex George joins John to explain why Kellyanne Conway’s comments of a microwave doubling as a spy camera are both wrong and valid. His team has done the testing on kitchen appliances, and gives you the story here.