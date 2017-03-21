× Agustín Fuentes: ‘The Creative Spark’

Agustín Fuentes is a professor and the chair of Notre Dame’s Department of Anthropology and a National Geographic Explorer. He joins Bill and Wendy to talk about how creativity sets humans apart from every other species, and his new book ‘The Creative Spark’.

