100 Manierre students get bikes & shoes — and two get $10,000 for college

OLD TOWN — Students both beginning and ending their tenure at Manierre Elementary got a boost from a nonprofit student-athlete group Monday.

Buddy’s Helpers, which draws on Chicago-area high school student athletes and coaches “Making a Difference On and Off the Field,” gave two $10,000 college scholarships to Manierre eighth-graders, as well as bicycles and new shoes to more than 100 students in kindergarten through second grade.

Some 300 student athletes, coaches and administrators from high schools across the city and suburbs were at Manierre, 1420 N. Hudson Ave., on Sunday to put the bikes together, organize the shoes and arrange snack packs for each of the 107 students in kindergarten through second grade at the school. Soccer players from the St. Viator High School girls’ team from Arlington Heights helped present the bikes to Manierre students Monday.

