Wintrust Business Lunch 3/20/17: Chicago Inno, Chicago Franchise Expo and Randi Shaffer

Ilyce Glink is in for Steve Bertrand today on another edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch.

Will Flanagan and Karis Hustad are in-studio with the latest business stories from Chicago Inno, including their picks for the seven rising Chicago startups that can help you improve your networking and the new program from Illinois universities designed to attract foreign entrepreneurs.

Fred Cox from the Chicago Franchise Expo is on the phone to give a preview of this weekend’s show and tells you why this is an expo you won’t want to miss.

Finally, Tribune digital news editor Randi Shaffer stops by to share some trending topics from the world of social media. Hold up on buying those Twitter shares, you’ll want to hear what Randi has to say first.

For more from Ilyce Glink, head to thinkglink.com.