SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 18: Nathan Taphorn #32 and head coach Chris Collins of the Northwestern Wildcats hug as he is substituted out late in the game in their loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 18, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NU’s Nathan Taphorn: “Basketball’s taught me a lot… you don’t always get what you want”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 18: Nathan Taphorn #32 and head coach Chris Collins of the Northwestern Wildcats hug as he is substituted out late in the game in their loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 18, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Outgoing senior forward Nathan Taphorn joins Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Jarrett Payton to look back on Northwestern’s trip to the NCAA Tournament and wrap the season following the Cats’ 79-73 loss to Gonzaga in the 2nd round. Taphorn shares the vibe in the locker room at halftime with NU down 18 and their ensuing comeback in the second half, the no-call on a Zags goal tend that proved to be pivotal in the closing minutes of the game, his plans after graduation and more.