NU’s Nathan Taphorn: “Basketball’s taught me a lot… you don’t always get what you want”

Outgoing senior forward Nathan Taphorn joins Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Jarrett Payton to look back on Northwestern’s trip to the NCAA Tournament and wrap the season following the Cats’ 79-73 loss to Gonzaga in the 2nd round. Taphorn shares the vibe in the locker room at halftime with NU down 18 and their ensuing comeback in the second half, the no-call on a Zags goal tend that proved to be pivotal in the closing minutes of the game, his plans after graduation and more.