× WGN Radio Theatre #164: Suspense, The Burns and Allen Show and Fort Laramie

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf present the best from the Golden Age of Radio; on this edition of: WGN Radio Theatre: March 19, 2017. We begin tonight with “Suspense: Death Sentence” with John Garfield (11-04-48). Claudette Colbert guest stars on “The Burns & Allen Show” (04-13-43). The final episode of the night is “Fort Laramie: Hattie Pelfrey” with guest Raymond Burr (03-11-56).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre