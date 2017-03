× Ultimate Hockey Movie Binge: Challenge issued by Ricky Toolis from Johnny’s IceHouse

Craig sits down with Ricky, from Johnny’s IceHouse, and guest bartender Elina, from Titled Kilt Skokie, to discuss the five best hockey movies in history…according to Ricky at least!

Here is his top five:

1. Miracle

2. Mystery Alaska

3. D2- the mighty ducks sequel

4. Slap Shot

5. The Rocket