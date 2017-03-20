× The Opening Bell 03.20.17: Tamara Jergunson, Aging 2.0 & author P.J. Rourke

Tamara Jergunson is the head of the Aging 2.0 Startup Competition in Chicago. Aging2.0® is a global innovation network on a mission to accelerate innovation to improve the lives of older adults around the world. Aging2.0 connects, educates and supports innovators through community (Aging 2.0 Alliance and Chapters), events, startup programs and content. She joins Steve to discuss the impact of Aging 2.0 and what the competition can do for older adults.

P.J. Rourke is the author of “How The Hell Did This Happen?”, a book chronicling the 2016 election and the eventual Trump presidency. He talks about the book and the ideologies and actions that led to the Trump administration.