The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.20.17

John analyzes the FBI hearing that investigated the possibility of Obama having tapped into President Trump’s phone lines during the election campaigns last year. Then, John pays tribute to the late rock n’ roll pioneer, Chuck Berry, with “Sound Opinions” co-host Jim DeRogatis. ABC Capitol Hill Correspondent Lana Zak breaks down that FBI hearing, which didn’t seem to unveil much in Trump’s favor. Finally, Mark Carman debates with John the need to review the goal-tending move Saturday between Gonzaga and Northwestern in the NCAA tournament.