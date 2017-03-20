× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-20-17

We have an outstanding show to start the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Dave Lundy and Chris Robling break down today’s hearings on Russia’s possible interference with the U.S. election, Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright David Auburn tells us about his play, “The Columnist,” which is getting it’s Chicago premiere at Stage 773, Goose Island’s Chief Innovation Manager Mike Siegel chats about a new Cubs-themed beer, rising Milwaukee-based hip hop artist WebsterX talks about his new record, “Daymares,” and an upcoming show at Metro and we end the night in Studio 435 with some live music courtesy of the amazing singer-songwriter Ezra Furman!

