Steve Cochran Full Show 03.20.17: National Ravioli Day

What else do you do on National Ravioli Day? Make ravioli in-studio! Thanks to Chef Zach Walrath from The Florentine for the best Monday EVER. Dr. Kevin Most talks electronic medical records and allergies. Ryan Nobles checks in from DC. Chris Collins recaps the Cats’ historic season, and we gave away some Price is Right/Blackhawks tickets.