FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2012 file photo, rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry performs "Johnny B. Goode" at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. Berry is set to release his first new studio album in more than 35 years. The album, titled "Chuck," will be available in 2017. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)
Sound Opinions Co-Host Jim DeRogatis: ‘This is generational music and you may not understand it’
Jim DeRogatis is the co-host to Greg Kot on “Sound Opinions,” and he remembers the late Chuck Berry with John. They talk about how the rock n’ roll pioneer became a frequent jail resident, and about some of the best artists who appeared at SXSW.