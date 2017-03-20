× Rising hip hop artist WebsterX: “My sound isn’t really restricted to just one place”

Rising Milwaukee-based hip hop artist WebsterX joins Justin to talk about his career, the hip hop scene in Milwaukee, his attachment to the history of hip hop in Milwaukee, how he’s trying to help others in his community get noticed, the cinematic nature of his music videos, overcoming adversity, trying to be a leader for other artists in Milwaukee, his new record, “Daymares,” and the upcoming Closed Sessions show at Metro.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio