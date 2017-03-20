× Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Auburn: “In theater you can see your vision through to the end”

Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright David Auburn (“Proof”) joins Justin to discuss his play, “The Columnist,” which is making its Chicago premiere through April 1st at Stage 773. David talks about the story behind, “The Columnist,” the similarities between this story and the current political landscape, why this story makes a great production, how often he comes back to Chicago, using the city of Chicago in his work, what changed in his life after finding success with his second play, the importance of having people around him that will give honest feedback, how much a playwright is involved with the production of a Broadway play, the challenges of bringing a character to life that actually lived, making a transition from the stage to the screen with his play, “Proof” and what it means to him that his work is being performed on stages all over the world.

