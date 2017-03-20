× Live from Studio 435: Ezra Furman

The tremendously talented singer-songwriter Ezra Furman joins Justin to talk about his career, when he decided to become a songwriter and start a band, being influenced by the greats like Bob Dylan and and Joni Mitchell, the emotional growth of his songwriting, learning to become a better performer, living his life on the road, his latest EP “Big Fugitive Life,” his upcoming date at Coachella, the process of working on new material and what the future holds for him and his band. Ezra also plays a few songs including, “Hour of Deepest Need,” “Penetrate,” and “Wild Feeling.”

