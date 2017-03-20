× Kids with special needs to be entrepreneurs in new soap business

BEVERLY — Holly Simon has higher aspirations for her 14-year-old son than simply bagging groceries — a job often suggested for Nate, who has Down syndrome.

The Beverly mom thinks Nate and others like him might be better suited for a career in sales, distribution or even as a company executive. And Simon is working to create such opportunities.

She’ll launch her new bar soap and bath bomb business March 24 at Cork & Kerry in Beverly. There is no cover charge for the launch party from 6-9 p.m. at 10614 S. Western Ave. A cash bar will be available.

