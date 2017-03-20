× Jeremy Werner on Brad Underwood at Illinois: “He’s a heck of a coach with a fun identity”

Jeremy Werner of ESPN 93.5 FM in Champaign and the Illini Inquirer joins Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Jarrett Payton to discuss Illinois hiring head coach Brad Underwood away from Oklahoma State. They talk about the recruiting challenges ahead for the new coach and the need for a greater recruiting presence in the Chicagoland area, AD Josh Whitman’s continuing commitment to reshaping his department, Underwood bringing a clear offensive identity to the program, and more.