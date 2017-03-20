× Gloria Allred on the Marine nude photo scandal, Trump fires all U.S. attorneys, Trump Hotel lawsuit, Neil Gorsuch and more.

Noted women’s rights advocate and bestselling author Gloria Allred join Jason and Rich to cover her representation of one of the Marines involved in the nude photo scandal.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Collins then discusses President Trump’s abrupt firing of every US attorney in the country.

McGill University Professor and historian Gil Troy then joins the show to analyze whether the lack of lawyers in the Trump cabinet is a positive or negative.

Attorney Mark Zaid discusses a lawsuit filed by his client, a local restaurant in DC, against President Trump for unfair competition.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Rich and Jason cover breaking news involving US Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, cyberstalking, a Heisman trophy scam, Emma Watson and more.