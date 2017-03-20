× “Elton Jim” explores his new craving for gourmet mustard and gets the lowdown on why Austin, Texas is so cool

In this 44th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano welcomes yet another producer for his podcast (this is #6 in less than a year!), Kevin Richter, then updates the state of FORMER gray beard, and also explores his new favorite condiment — MUSTARD. His current favorite? A mustard called “78 Brand” — with just enough spice to “let you know it’s there.” And in the “Pop Culture Club” with Emily Armanetti, they discuss the hipster festival, “South X Southwest,” based in Austin, Texas. Emily lives in Austin, and offers her unique take on why it the coolest place to “hang.”