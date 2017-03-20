WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: James Comey, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing concerning Russian meddling in the 2016 United States election, on Capitol Hill, March 20, 2017 in Washington. While both the Senate and House Intelligence committees have received private intelligence briefings in recent months, Monday's hearing is the first public hearing on alleged Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Chicago Tribune Columnist Kristen McQueary: “Comey don’t play that”
Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Tribune columnist, and friend of the show, Kristen McQueary, to talk about FBI Director James Comey’s comments today regarding their investigation into Russia meddling in the US election, and President Trump’s claim that he was wiretapped by President Obama.
