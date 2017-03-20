× Chicago Tribune Columnist Kristen McQueary: “Comey don’t play that”

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Tribune columnist, and friend of the show, Kristen McQueary, to talk about FBI Director James Comey’s comments today regarding their investigation into Russia meddling in the US election, and President Trump’s claim that he was wiretapped by President Obama.

