× Ariana Afsar and Kelly Cervantes: RiseUp

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Ariana Afsar, who plays Eliza Hamilton in the Chicago production of ‘Hamilton’, and Kelly Cervantes, who’s husband, Miguel, plays Alexander Hamilton. Members of the cast of Hamilton and other artists are hosting RiseUP, a night of music and entertainment at Moonlight Studios, on April 3, 2017 with proceeds going to support the work of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois. Ariana and Kelly tell Bill and Wendy all about it.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one.