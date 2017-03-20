FBI Director James Comey takes a break after three hours of testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
ABC Correspondent Lana Zak: The FBI doesn’t like to confirm investigations
FBI Director James Comey takes a break after three hours of testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
ABC Capitol Hill Correspondent Lana Zak explains why it’s possible that even if Russia was involved in Trump’s election victory, Trump could have had nothing to do with it. Then, she tells us why the president could get away without repercussions for his “wire tapping” claims.