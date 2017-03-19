× WGN Radio Theatre #163: The Shadow, Father Knows Best and Murder by Experts

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for March 18th, 2017. We begin the show with: “The Shadow: The Blind Beggar Dies” (6-26-38). Then we visit November 2, 1950: “Father Knows Best: Too Many Problems”. The final episode of the night is: “Murder by Experts: Summer Heat” (06-13-49).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre

Keywords: The Shadow, Father Knows Best, Murder by Expert