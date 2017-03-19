The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3.19.17

This week on The Sunday Spin 3/19/17:

Mike Gelatka, president of the Illinois Gaming Machine Operators Association joins the show. Rick will speak to him about the video gambling business as well as a new service the association is promoting to combat problem gambling.

Then, 47th Ward Ald. Ameya Pawar chimes in. The Chicago alderman is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor and they will talk about his campaign and the still unfolding primary race.

After that, Tribune reporter Hal Dardick stops by. Hal covers City Hall for the Tribune and they will discuss the latest from Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the city’s battles with Springfield, and the latest involving the Chicago Public Schools.