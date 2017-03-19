The Beat Full Show (3/19/17): What’s next for Northwestern after a tough tournament exit?

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 18: Head coach Chris Collins of the Northwestern Wildcats reacts against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 18, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: the guys break down Northwestern’s 79-73 loss to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA tournament and senior F Nathan Taphorn shares the vibe inside the locker room as the Cats came back from a huge deficit in the 2nd half; Illinois basketball makes a big splash by bringing in Brad Underwood and Jeremy Werner of ESPN 93.5 in Champaign talks about the challenge ahead for the new coach; Dave Eanet joins the show and breaks down the Gonzaga game’s pivotal no-call and ensuing technical foul by Chris Collins, and what the future holds for a new-look Wildcat hoops program; Hoge makes the case for full-time officials in the NCAA, and more.