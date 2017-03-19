× The Beat Full Show (3/19/17): What’s next for Northwestern after a tough tournament exit?

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: the guys break down Northwestern’s 79-73 loss to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA tournament and senior F Nathan Taphorn shares the vibe inside the locker room as the Cats came back from a huge deficit in the 2nd half; Illinois basketball makes a big splash by bringing in Brad Underwood and Jeremy Werner of ESPN 93.5 in Champaign talks about the challenge ahead for the new coach; Dave Eanet joins the show and breaks down the Gonzaga game’s pivotal no-call and ensuing technical foul by Chris Collins, and what the future holds for a new-look Wildcat hoops program; Hoge makes the case for full-time officials in the NCAA, and more.