EXCLUSIVE - Jimmy Fallon, left, and Stephen Colbert pose at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
“Pop Culture Club” With Mick Kayler
Jim Turano, in for Dean Richards, welcomes in Mick Kayler for the “Pop Culture Club.” They talk about the legacy of Chuck Berry and Chess Records and discuss Stephen Colbert beating Jimmy Fallon in the Late Night Talk Show ratings and more!