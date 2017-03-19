Corned beef, left, and pastrami sandwiches are served together during the reopening of the 2nd Avenue Deli in New York, Monday, Dec. 17, 2007. The kosher deli was forced out of its last space approximately two years ago by rising rents and has moved farther uptown and closer to 3rd Avenue. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Pile That Pastrami High At Schmaltz Deli!
Chef and CEO of Schmaltz Deli, Howard Bender, joins Jim Turano, in for Dean Richards, on this week’s Foodtime Segment. They talk about one of Jim’s new favorite pastrami sandwiches and the great eats at the deli in Naperville!