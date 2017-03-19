× OTL #544: IL’s crumbling infrastructure, The Secret History of Forest City Joe, We All Live Here

Mike Stephen talks with Darren Olson, co-chair of the Infrastructure Report Card Committee for the Illinois Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), about the state of Illinois’ roads and bridges; chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about Muddy Waters-endorsed harmonica player Forest City Joe for this week’s “Winter Blues” edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music; and visits with Rich Alapack, founder of we all live here, about his social startup that works on community-based art projects with local schools. Meanwhile, Mike announces that his family is growing! This week’s local music is provided by Capital Soirée.

