Marshall Chess: An inside look at the 'birthplace of rock and roll' Chess Records

Dave Hoekstra talks with prolific record producer Marshall Chess of Chicago’s landmark R&B label Chess Records, started by his father Leonard, and uncle Phil Chess in 1950. He talks about Chicago’s lack of recognition of its blues heritage and what he would do to make the Chess studio at 2120 S. Michigan Ave a complete experience, his relationship with now-legendary bluesmen like Howlin’ Wolf, convincing Muddy Waters to cut “Electric Mud”, changing gears after heading up Rolling Stones Records in the ’70’s, and more

NOTE: This conversation took place prior to the passing of Chess artist and rock architect Chuck Berry.