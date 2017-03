× Live from the Flower & Garden Show Part 1: Healthy soil, healthy you

Frank Fontana was live at Navy Pier for Mariano’s Chicago Flower & Garden Show in the Tulip Garden. First, he talked with President and Show Director of the show, Tony Abrsucato, about the week’s festivities. Then, Sandy Syburg from Purple Cow Organics joined Frank to give tips on how to make your soil more nutrient-rich.