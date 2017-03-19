× John Legend, Stevie Nicks, The Temptations And More Will Grace The Ravinia Stage in 2017

CEO and President of Ravinia Welz Kaufman and Director of Communications Nick Pullia, joins Jim Turano, in for Dean Richards, to talk about the exciting upcoming shows at Ravinia in 2017. They discuss the venue and how they are making sure to keep a balance to attract all audiences, offering artists such as Stevie Nicks, Janice Joplin, John Legend, The Temptations, Pentatonix, La La Land in Concert and more!