FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2013, file photo, John Legend performs onstage at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
John Legend, Stevie Nicks, The Temptations And More Will Grace The Ravinia Stage in 2017
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2013, file photo, John Legend performs onstage at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
CEO and President of Ravinia Welz Kaufman and Director of Communications Nick Pullia, joins Jim Turano, in for Dean Richards, to talk about the exciting upcoming shows at Ravinia in 2017. They discuss the venue and how they are making sure to keep a balance to attract all audiences, offering artists such as Stevie Nicks, Janice Joplin, John Legend, The Temptations, Pentatonix, La La Land in Concert and more!