FILE - In this Oct. 17, 1986 file photo, Chuck Berry performs during a concert celebration for his 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo. On Saturday, March 18, 2017, police in Missouri said Berry has died at the age of 90. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)
Greg Kot: Chuck Berry Wrote Rock and Roll Poetry
The Chicago Tribune’s Music Critic Greg Kot, joins Jim Turano, in for Dean Richards, to talk about the the life and legacy of Chuck Berry, and his historical influence on Rock & Roll.