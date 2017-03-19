× Gearing up for Star Wars Celebration

Gearing up for Star Wars Celebration this week as we get the lowdown on everything happening for collectors…And for partiers! Veteran Star Wars collecting expert Chris Fawcett gives us a complete breakdown of all the amazing panels for collectors at Celebration. And, we are happy to reveal exactly what we have planned for attendees of the RFR Celebration Kickoff Bash! Filmmaker and RFR documentarian Sheldon Norton joins us for the big announcements! Frank Oz made some comments about his possible participation in THE LAST JEDI that were pretty easy to read between the lines. Listeners give their suggestions for the Star Wars Bedtime Kisses tradition, and tell us which severed limbs from the saga we missed last week. Listen and enjoy while waving a green lightsaber for Star Wars St. Patrick’s Day with RFR.