Dean’s A-List Interviews: Josh Gad and Luke Evans of “Beauty and the Beast”

Posted 12:14 PM, March 19, 2017, by , Updated at 12:13PM, March 19, 2017

This March 5, 2017 photo shows Luke Evans , left, and Josh Gad at the press junket for their film, "Beauty and the Beast" at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Ron Eshel/Invision/AP)

Jim Turano, in for Dean Richards, share Dean’s A-List Interview with Josh Gad and Luke Evans from the new Beauty and the Beast.