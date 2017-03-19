This March 5, 2017 photo shows Luke Evans , left, and Josh Gad at the press junket for their film, "Beauty and the Beast" at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Ron Eshel/Invision/AP) × Dean’s A-List Interviews: Josh Gad and Luke Evans of “Beauty and the Beast” This March 5, 2017 photo shows Luke Evans , left, and Josh Gad at the press junket for their film, "Beauty and the Beast" at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Ron Eshel/Invision/AP) Jim Turano, in for Dean Richards, share Dean’s A-List Interview with Josh Gad and Luke Evans from the new Beauty and the Beast. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3312499/3312499_2017-03-19-131239.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3749.mp3