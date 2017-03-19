× Brian Noonan and Cody Gough talk green beer and wedding planning

Still recovering from another St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago, Brian rages against green beer and Cody gives an update on his ongoing quest to find a date and venue for his wedding.



Despite their years of spending St. Patrick’s Day in the city, Brian and Cody are still somehow surprised by the sheer level of drunkenness surrounding the holiday, so they exchange stories of some of the most ridiculous drinking celebration stories they saw this week. Brian also explains his disdain for green beers and why he refuses to participate in that particular St. Patrick’s Day tradition.

Plus: Cody is still on the Whole30 diet, which prohibits him from consuming alcohol, grains, sugar, and legumes, and he’s pleased so far with the surprisingly effective results of the program he’s seen in just the first few weeks. He also discusses why he’s on the diet, why he isn’t concerned about working too hard to “keep it off” once he loses weight, and how DDP Yoga has helped him get back into the best shape he’s been in for a long time.

Then, hear about Brian’s experience seeing Hedwig and the Angry Inch at the Oriental Theatre (via Broadway in Chicago). Having recently become quite the theatregoer, Brian is excited to compare the show to others he’s seen recently. Cody chimes in with his experience seeing Uncle Vanya at the Goodman Theatre (which was also amazing).

They wrap up the show by discussing Brian’s wedding and how he planned it, plus a recap of some of the venues Cody has explored in his quest to find “the perfect venue” for his wedding reception (not to mention a date for it!).

Click here to check out Cody’s WGN Plus podcast