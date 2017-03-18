× WGN’s Inaugural Startup Showcase: 1871’s Howard Tullman & crowdfunding law expert Anthony Zeoli

A show is born: it’s the first edition of The Startup Showcase with Scott Kitun! To start things out, Scott introduced himself and talked about the start-up community he’s built with Technori since 2010. Then, Howard Tullman, CEO of 1871 joined Scott in the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk about how his company serves as Chicago’s center for technology and entrepreneurship. Scott shifted the conversation to crowdfunding and Anthony Zeoli, partner at Freeborn & Peters LLC stopped by the studio to talk about the evolution of crowd sourced investing.