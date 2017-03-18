Strong is the New Pretty | The Big Payoff @Daily Worth #6

Last year photographer Kate Parker was on our show to talk about her amazing “Strong is the New Pretty” photo campaign. Her breathtaking new book has recently been published and it is EVERYWHERE. To date, this episode with Kate has been our most popular, for good reason– she has helped to change the way women see themselves, and most importantly, teaching girls that they are to be celebrated for being their fearless, confident, independent, authentic selves.

Listen again to our conversation with Kate, and then go buy her book for yourself, your friends, and every young girl you know.