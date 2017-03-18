× Representative Stephanie Kifowit, Comedian Kelsie Huff and Freak Out Friday | Full Show (March 17)

Patti goes political on this St. Patrick’s Night. First, Representative Stephanie Kifowit joined her in the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk about what’s going on in Springfield. Then, Kelsie Huff, Daryl Moon and Jason Madeja stop by to talk about their comedic web show, The Open Mic Series. Then, Dave Lundy, Eric Elk and Cody Melcher joined the conversation for Freak out Friday to talk Russia and Trump’s new budget proposal. Representative Sara Feigenholtz called in with her two cents.