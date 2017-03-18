× On the Road with Dane Neal

Each week we’ll bring listeners along on a radio road trip as we talk top travel destinations, automotive tips and tech, tailgating, family fun and even food…

Every episode of “On the Road” will highlight great stories and personalities of motorsports and the car culture of Chicagoland, with listeners sharing their experiences along the way.

Some regular topics, features and segments…

Travel in general…great places to go and see and experience…family vacations…some may have car or driving angles some may not.

Great Road Trips…Famous ones like Route 66 or the California Coast and local ones people can getaway for the day in and around the Chicagoland area…for sites, events or even great eating destinations. ..Restaurant road trips…

Guests…top stars or personalities on and off the track with a fun connection to motorsports and car culture…TV, music and of course racing…

Tech…cool and interesting advancements or news or guests related to cars…things like driverless cars, electric vehicles, green topics and new and exciting ways manufacturers are making our vehicles mesh with today’s drivers, family needs and activities.

Listener interactions with ongoing topics and sharing of great road trip suggestions and highlighting big local events like classic car clubs, shows and cruise nights around the area as well as things like “my first car” or dream car.

Dane Neal

Host Dane Neal has been a longtime fan, supporter and media member for motorsports, having covered NHRA, NASCAR, Formula One and IRL for years and as co-host and creator of the nationally syndicated program Gasoline Alley “The Fastest Show in Radio”. Dane has interviewed many of the biggest names in motorsports on stations across the country and been trackside for some of America’s greatest races.