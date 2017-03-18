× On the Road with Dane: Guy Fieri, Scott Paddock, Kevin Harvick and the Westmont Classic Cruisin’

It’s episode one of On the Road, Dane Neal laid out what the show will be all about: cars, travel, food and everything in between. He welcomed TV host Guy Fieri to the show to talk about his long love for cars. Aimee Dulebohn called in from the Phoenix International Raceway to preview their upcoming race and Scott Paddock, President of the Chicagoland Speedway stopped in to talk about racing in Chicago. Then, world famous driver Kevin Harvick told Dane about how his career has evolved, his thoughts on the new rule changes and his mission to enrich kids’ lives by supporting sports and activity programs. Sarah Gavin from Expedia gave some advice on booking those summer getaways and the crew from Westmont’s Cruisin’ Nights stopped by to talk about their exciting plans for the summer.