Full Show: Esmeralda and Hannah-March 18, 2017

Esmeralda and Hannah are filling in for Matt Bubala. The girls celebrate surviving St Patrick’s Day. St Patrick’s drinks are discussed. April the Giraffe from Animal Adventure Park in New York; is in labor and it is being live streamed. April has been in labor for three weeks. Esmeralda and Hannah wonder how horrible this must be. Esmeralda and Hannah will provide updates throughout the night of April. Swaddling is a new trend in Japan. Esmeralda was swaddled before the show and gives us insight on what it felt like. Esmeralda feels that we should bring this service over to the US and open up this service. The top common names of murderers are listed. According to the article there are a large number of criminals that go by these names. Clear knee mom jeans prepared this past Monday. Hannah wonders where do these jeans rank on bad fashion trends? The 50 Worst People on Your Morning Commute, Ranked. Rick Hay The Superfoodist Dip Nutrition Dip Botanical Medicine Dip Teaching answers the question of can vitamin deficiency cause depression. Weird food practices such as dipping pizza in milk are discussed.