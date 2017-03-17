× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/17/17: Gaelic Imports, Andrea Hanis and Tom Gimble

It’s St. Patrick’s Day on the Wintrust Business Lunch with Steve Bertrand!

Today, Steve welcomes Adrea Hanis, Editor of Blue Sky Innovation & Editorial Director of RedEye. She’s talking work visas and how the Trump administration’s views on visas are affecting business.

CEO of LaSalle Network Tom Gimble is on the phone to talk March Madness in the workplace and how it can be a great opportunity to get to know employees and employers in a more social way.

MaryAnne Jones is the owner of Gaelic Imports on 6346 E Gunnison. She specializes in Irish groceries and other goods that cater specifically to the Chicago Irish community. She shares with us what she’s doing on one of the business’ busiest days.

Finally, author and small business owner Rex Conner is on the phone to talk about his book “What if Common Sense was Common Practice in Business?”. He shares his thoughts on the Millennial work force and new strategies of employee retention.