Wilson Phillips' Carnie Wilson: Music is a family affair

Bill and Wendy are joined by 1/3rd of Wilson Phillips, Carnie WIlson! They talk about they’re long careers, juggling music and family, their appearance at Thalia Hall this weekend, her mistaken Barry Manilow lyrics, and much more.

